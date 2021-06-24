Police seek suspect wanted in 2 central Edmonton homicides

The Edmonton Police Service issued a plea for tips from the public on Thursday as they try to locate a man wanted on two separate second-degree murder warrants.

Police said 21-year-old Montana Houle is a suspect in the killings of two men in central Edmonton: Deng Malith Deng, 32, and Trevor Waskahat, 24.

“Homicide investigators believe Houle may still be in the Edmonton area,” police said in a news release. “He is also known to have connections to the Calling Lake, Alta., area, north of Athabasca.

“He is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.”

Deng was found suffering from a shotgun wound after police officers were called to a shooting at a multi-unit residence in the area of 109 Avenue and 97 Street at 9:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. He died of his injuries in hospital that night. An autopsy later confirmed he died of a gunshot wound and the manner of death was a homicide.

Waskahat was found injured at a home in the area of 98 Street and 108 Avenue on June 8, 2021. Police were called to the residence after someone reported an injured man there at about 7:20 p.m. Waskahat was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries. An autopsy later confirmed he died of a stab wound and that the manner of death was homicide.

Police are urging anyone with information on Houle’s whereabouts to contact them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

Houle is about five-foot-11 and 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police said he has two tattoos: the word “overcome” on his upper back and a “W” symbol on his left chest.

