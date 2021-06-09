Menu

Crime

Edmonton police investigate suspicious death of 24-year-old man

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 6:46 pm
An Edmonton police service vehicle. View image in full screen
An Edmonton police service vehicle. File/Global News

Edmonton police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man Tuesday evening as suspicious.

Police said officers from the downtown division responded to a report of an injured man at a home in the area of 98 Street and 108 Avenue at around 7:20 p.m.

READ MORE: Edmonton police investigate suspicious death at west end apartment

Paramedics treated the man on scene before taking him to hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and an autopsy has been scheduled for June 17.

READ MORE: Edmonton homicide detectives investigating suspicious death

No other information has been released about the victim or the circumstances surrounding this death.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Police investigate suspicious death of man inside van in Boyle Street area' Edmonton Police investigate suspicious death of man inside van in Boyle Street area
Edmonton Police investigate suspicious death of man inside van in Boyle Street area – May 13, 2021
