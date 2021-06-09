Edmonton police investigate suspicious death of 24-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man Tuesday evening as suspicious.

Police said officers from the downtown division responded to a report of an injured man at a home in the area of 98 Street and 108 Avenue at around 7:20 p.m.

Paramedics treated the man on scene before taking him to hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and an autopsy has been scheduled for June 17.

No other information has been released about the victim or the circumstances surrounding this death.

