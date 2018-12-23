North Edmonton death treated as non-criminal: police

Edmonton police say a man’s death, which was previously being regarded as suspicious, is now being treated as non-criminal.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a man’s body found in a field in the area of 132 Avenue and 95 Street, police said.

Initially, police said the death was being treated as suspicious, but on Sunday afternoon, an officer told Global News the man’s death was no longer being treated as criminal.

The police said the victim was a young adult but have not released his identity.