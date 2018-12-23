Crime
December 23, 2018 2:52 pm
Updated: December 23, 2018 3:28 pm

North Edmonton death treated as non-criminal: police

By Web Producer  Global News

Edmonton police are investigating after a man's body was found in a field in the city's north end.

Global News
A A

Edmonton police say a man’s death, which was previously being regarded as suspicious, is now being treated as non-criminal.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a man’s body found in a field in the area of 132 Avenue and 95 Street, police said.

Initially, police said the death was being treated as suspicious, but on Sunday afternoon, an officer told Global News the man’s death was no longer being treated as criminal.

READ MORE: Report suggests Edmonton homicide rate among Canada’s highest

The police said the victim was a young adult but have not released his identity.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
132 Avenue
95 Street
body found Edmonton
Edmonton
Edmonton body
Edmonton crime
Edmonton death
Edmonton police
Edmonton police investigation
edmonton police service
Edmonton Suspicious Death
EPS
north Edmonton

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News