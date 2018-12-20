Province reveals full criminal history of man charged in Edmonton sisters’ deaths

Alberta Justice has revealed the full extent of the criminal history of a 29-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of two young sisters in Edmonton earlier this month.

On Thursday, the province released corrected information which shows Ashton Brian Lafleche‘s criminal past is much more extensive.

His convictions include:

A four-day jail sentence and $100 fine for theft under $5,000

A $390 fine for assaulting a peace officer

Two 30-day sentences for failing to comply with conditions, for which he was credited for time served

A $100 charge and 18 months’ probation for uttering threats

A $390 fine for possession of a controlled substance

30-day and 15-day sentences for two counts of breaching conditions, which were “deemed served”

A 30-day sentence for assault, for which he was credited for time served

A 30-day sentence for failing to comply with conditions, for which he was credited for time served

An 11-day sentence for failing to comply with conditions

A $100 fine and 20-day jail sentence for breaching conditions

Lafleche was previously charged with a slew of other offences, which have since been withdrawn.

Lafleche is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Mackenzie Petawaysin and Mary Lafleche Petawaysin. The girls — ages six months and three years old — were found stabbed to death in an apartment suite in the area of 73 Street and 80 Avenue on Dec. 5.

Police confirmed Lafleche was the biological father of the youngest child.

Lafleche is also charged with assault causing bodily harm to the children’s mother, Tamara Petawaysin, and breach of probation for failing to comply with an order on Oct. 31 to have no contact with her.

In the days following the killings, Global News obtained information from the courts that suggested Lafleche’s criminal history dated back to January 2017. The information provided by the province outlined convictions for assaulting a peace officer, theft under $5,000, uttering threats and possession of a controlled substance but did not reveal his full criminal past.

The court documents showed that on Nov. 30 — five days before the girls’ deaths — Lafleche was sentenced to 20 days in jail after pleading guilty to breaching the conditions of his release. It’s not known why Lafleche was not in custody at the time of the children’s deaths.

Lafleche is scheduled to appear in court on the second-degree murder charges on Friday morning.

Alberta Justice did not release a timeline of Lafleche’s convictions. Global News has reached out for that information and will update this story when the information is known.