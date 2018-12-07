2nd-degree-murder charges laid in deaths of 2 Edmonton children

A man is facing murder charges in connection to the deaths of two children whose bodies were found in south Edmonton Wednesday evening.

On Friday morning, Edmonton police said a 29-year-old man was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count each of aggravated assault and breach of probation.

Global News has confirmed the man charged in the case is Ashton Brian Lafleche.

Court documents reveal Lafleche has a criminal history dating back to January 2017, which includes convictions for assaulting a peace officer, theft under $5,000, uttering threats and possession of a controlled substance.

On Oct. 31, Lafleche was in court in Edmonton where he pleaded guilty to assault and failing to comply with conditions. He was given a $100 fine and 12 months’ probation.

According to court documents, on Nov. 30, Lafleche was sentenced to 20 days in jail after pleading guilty to a charge of breaching the conditions of his release. It’s not known why Lafleche was not in custody at the time of the children’s deaths.

Police said the accused was the father of one of the children.

According to police, at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers received a domestic call that a woman who appeared to have been assaulted was being chased by a man in the area of 79 Avenue and 71 Street.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the man was not located, police said.

Police said they didn’t know where the two children were at the time.

“Officers were unable to locate the children during an initial search of the rental suite of the female’s [home] where she lived with the two children,” homicide acting Staff Sgt. Terrie Affolder said.

Affolder said at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said they received information about a naked man, acting erratically. He was found in a nearby garage that he had broken into at 73 Street and 80 Avenue and taken into custody on assault, police said.

“After questioning the male suspect regarding the whereabouts of the children, officers once again returned to the suite and conducted a secondary search for them,” Affolder said.

“The children were subsequently located deceased in a room in the suite that was being used as a storage room. Their bodies were found concealed under various household items.”

Affolder said the accused was the biological father of one of the children but did not live with the woman or the two kids. She said police would not release the name of the accused or the victims as it serves no investigative purpose.

Police also did not release the ages of the children, only saying they were “very young.”

Autopsies were being conducted Friday morning and results were expected later in the day, police said.

Affolder said the impact of the case has been felt across the community, including by officers.

“Some of our responding members are now receiving assistance from our Employee and Family Assistance Unit.”