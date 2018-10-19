Edmonton police say man found in alley off 118 Avenue is victim of homicide

Police say a man who was found injured in a north Edmonton alley on Wednesday night has died of his injuries and that he was the victim of a homicide.

Officers responded to a report of an injured man in the area of 118 Avenue and 82 Street at about 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the man, who has been identified as 36-year-old Virgil Quinn, died of his injuries Thursday evening. An autopsy was conducted on Friday and determined the manner of death was homicide. Police said they are not releasing Quinn’s cause of death, at least for now.

“Investigators are looking to obtain dashcam video from anyone who was in the area between 5:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday,” police said.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Quinn’s death marks Edmonton’s 22nd homicide in 2018.