Charges laid in death of 74-year-old man following assault at bar on Edmonton’s Jasper Avenue

A 22-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with an assault at a downtown Edmonton bar earlier this month that left a senior dead.

Police said Mohamed Ahmed Sassi was arrested on Friday morning in Edmonton in connection with the incident before being charged.

“With any investigation, the co-operation of witnesses is the single biggest factor in police being able to successfully close any case,” said Det. Kurt Martin with the Edmonton Police Service’s Homicide Section in a news release on Saturday. “It is because of the courage of the witnesses who came forward that we were able to get some resolution for the victim’s family.”

Officers responded to the Central Social Hall at 109 Street and Jasper Avenue at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8 after an assault was reported.

READ MORE: Police investigate homicide after assault at downtown Edmonton bar

When police arrived at the scene, they found an injured 74-year-old man.

“The male was treated and transported by EMS to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening at the time,” police said. He died of his injuries a week later.

An autopsy on Tuesday determined the man was the victim of a homicide. Police have not released the victim’s name.

Even though a charge has been laid, police said their investigation into the death is ongoing.

Witnesses to the assault or the events leading up to it are urged to contact police at 780.423.4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.