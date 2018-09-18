Police investigate homicide after assault at downtown Edmonton bar

A homicide investigation is underway after a 74-year-old man died of his injuries following an assault at a downtown Edmonton bar earlier this month.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, police were called to a report of an assault at Central Social Hall, located on the corner of 109 Street and Jasper Avenue.

Police said the 74-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening at the time. However, police said the man died in hospital as a result of his injuries this past Saturday.

An autopsy determined the man’s death was a homicide, police said in a media release Tuesday afternoon. However, the cause of the man’s death was not released by police.

The victim’s name is not being released as it “does not serve an investigative purpose,” according to police.

Officers are now searching for information from staff or patrons of the bar. Anyone who attended Central Social Hall the evening of Friday, Sept. 7 and saw what might have led to the assault is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.