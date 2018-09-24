Crime
More charges laid in 2017 homicide southwest of Edmonton

RCMP have laid charges against two more people following a homicide in Warburg, Alta. in January 2017.

Christopher O’Reilly, 36, died after he was seriously injured on Jan. 29, 2017, in what police only described as an “incident” in the community southwest of Edmonton.

An autopsy determined O’Reilly’s death was a homicide, but the cause of his death has never been released by police.

In February 2017, police arrested and charged 29-year-old Gerald Krahn with second-degree murder.

On Monday, police said further charges in the investigation have been laid.

RCMP said 33-year-old Candice Hunt, of Edmonton, is charged with manslaughter, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

James Wigmore, 36, of Edmonton, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

The pair remained in custody Monday and will appear in court in Edmonton on Thursday.

Warburg is located about 85 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

