Man in critical condition after suspected shooting at downtown Edmonton auto shop
A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a suspected shooting at a business just north of downtown Edmonton.
The shooting happened at around 9:20 a.m. Edmonton police said they responded to a weapons complaint near 96 Street and 105 Avenue.
Police tape could be seen around CarProof Auto Repair, located at 9648 105A Ave., and the adjacent Aftermath Autohaus Inc., in the Chinatown area.
A police spokesperson said a man was treated and transported to hospital by paramedics with what appears to be gun-shot wounds.
Alberta Health Services said the man was in critical, life-threatening condition.
Evidence of the suspected shooting, including blood splatters, could be seen on a concrete pad leading into a vehicle bay at Aftermath Autohaus Inc.
There’s no word if any arrests have been made.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area while police investigated.
— More to come…
