Crime

Edmonton homicide detectives investigating suspicious death

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted May 16, 2021 11:35 am
An Edmonton police service vehicle. View image in full screen
An Edmonton police service vehicle. File/Global News

Edmonton police said a man’s body was found on the north end of the city early Sunday morning, and the death is being treated as suspicious.

Police were called to the area of 142 Avenue and 80 Street around 2:30 a.m. regarding a weapons complaint. Police said officers found a man’s body at the scene when they arrived.

READ MORE: Edmonton police lay murder charge in death of 18-year-old man in north end

The homicide section has taken over the investigation.

There has been no information released about the victim or the manner of his death yet.

Click to play video: 'Police release video of northeast Edmonton homicide suspect' Police release video of northeast Edmonton homicide suspect
Police release video of northeast Edmonton homicide suspect – Feb 19, 2021
