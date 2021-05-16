Edmonton homicide detectives investigating suspicious death

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police said a man’s body was found on the north end of the city early Sunday morning, and the death is being treated as suspicious.

Police were called to the area of 142 Avenue and 80 Street around 2:30 a.m. regarding a weapons complaint. Police said officers found a man’s body at the scene when they arrived.

The homicide section has taken over the investigation.

There has been no information released about the victim or the manner of his death yet.

