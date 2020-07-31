Menu

Crime

Autopsy doesn’t provide conclusive answers into Edmonton suspicious death

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 7:42 pm
Edmonton police investigate the death of a man found in the area of 16 Avenue and 42 Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Edmonton police investigate the death of a man found in the area of 16 Avenue and 42 Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Global News/Morris Gamblin

Edmonton police said an autopsy on the body of a 34-year-old man by the medical examiner has not provided a conclusive manner of death.

Gabriel Sunshine died last Sunday after he was found with serious injuries in southeast Edmonton.

Read more: Edmonton police investigate suspicious death in city’s southeast

Officers were called to the area of 16 Avenue and 42 Street just before 7:30 p.m. Police said a man with life-threatening injuries was found.

Paramedics treated the injured man at the scene but he died before being taken to hospital.

Edmonton police investigate the death of a man found in the area of 16 Avenue and 42 Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Edmonton police investigate the death of a man found in the area of 16 Avenue and 42 Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Global News/Morris Gamblin

Police called the death suspicious.

Story continues below advertisement

A person of interest was apprehended but is no longer in custody, according to police.

Read more: Shooting death of 19-year-old in deep south Edmonton a homicide: police

The homicide section is continuing to investigate. Investigators are interested in speaking with anyone was in the immediate area of 16 Avenue and 42 Street at around 7:30 p.m. last Sunday.

