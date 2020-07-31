Autopsy doesn’t provide conclusive answers into Edmonton suspicious death

Edmonton police said an autopsy on the body of a 34-year-old man by the medical examiner has not provided a conclusive manner of death.
Gabriel Sunshine died last Sunday after he was found with serious injuries in southeast Edmonton.
Officers were called to the area of 16 Avenue and 42 Street just before 7:30 p.m. Police said a man with life-threatening injuries was found.
Paramedics treated the injured man at the scene but he died before being taken to hospital.
Police called the death suspicious.
A person of interest was apprehended but is no longer in custody, according to police.
The homicide section is continuing to investigate. Investigators are interested in speaking with anyone was in the immediate area of 16 Avenue and 42 Street at around 7:30 p.m. last Sunday.
