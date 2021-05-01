Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton homicide detectives investigating north end death

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted May 1, 2021 12:23 pm
An Edmonton police service vehicle. View image in full screen
An Edmonton police service vehicle. File/Global News

Edmonton police said a man’s death Saturday morning is being treated as suspicious.

Police said officers responded to a weapons complaint at around 12:30 a.m. May 1 in the area of 90 Street and 134 Avenue.

READ MORE: Medical examiner says more testing needed to determine cause of Billie Johnson’s death

When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital by paramedics, where he died a short while later, police said.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and police have not released any other information about the death or the victim.

READ MORE: Edmonton police investigating north end suspicious death

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Police release video of northeast Edmonton homicide suspect' Police release video of northeast Edmonton homicide suspect
Police release video of northeast Edmonton homicide suspect – Feb 19, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicideedmonton police serviceEdmonton crimeSuspicious DeathEdmonton Suspicious DeathEdmonton deathEdmonton homicide detectivesNorth Edmonton DeathEdmonton homicide sectionNorth Edmonton suspicious death

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers