Edmonton homicide detectives investigating north end death

Edmonton police said a man’s death Saturday morning is being treated as suspicious.

Police said officers responded to a weapons complaint at around 12:30 a.m. May 1 in the area of 90 Street and 134 Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital by paramedics, where he died a short while later, police said.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and police have not released any other information about the death or the victim.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

