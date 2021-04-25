Menu

Crime

Edmonton police investigating north end suspicious death

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted April 25, 2021 7:24 pm
An Edmonton police service vehicle. View image in full screen
An Edmonton police service vehicle. File/Global News

Edmonton police are treating a man’s death early Sunday as suspicious.

Police said officers responded to an assault complaint east of 94 Street on 111 Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday. A motorist also called 911 to report a man was lying in the middle of the road on 111 Avenue, according to police.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 45-year-old man in critical condition, police said.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to police. No additional information has been released about the victim.

The Edmonton Medical Examiner has yet to schedule an autopsy.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.

