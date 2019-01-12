Crime
January 12, 2019 4:07 pm
Updated: January 12, 2019 4:09 pm

Autopsy confirms man killed by gunshots in north Edmonton death

By Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Homicide detectives are investigating after a man died on a sidewalk in north Edmonton on Wednesday night. Sarah Kraus has the latest.

A A

An autopsy has confirmed a man died from multiple gunshot wounds earlier this week and police are treating his death as a homicide.

On Wednesday night, police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 77 Street and 166 Avenue in the Mayliewan neighbourhood at about 8:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Victim of suspicious death in north Edmonton identified

Police said Enzo Campoli, 52, was found by officers on a sidewalk in front of a home.

“When officers arrived, they found a middle-aged male lying on the ground and he was injured and he was pronounced at the scene by EMS,” said Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Patrycja Mokrzan.

Police investigating a suspicious death near 77 Street and 166 Avenue in north Edmonton’s Mayliewan neighbourhood on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

Global News

Homicide detectives are investigating Campoli’s death.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or what led up to it to contact them at 780-423-4567.

WATCH: Edmonton police warn of credit card scam

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton
Edmonton death
Edmonton homicide
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Edmonton shooting
Edmonton shooting death
Enzo Campoli
news
North Edmonton homicide
North Edmonton shooting
Shooting

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.