Autopsy confirms man killed by gunshots in north Edmonton death

An autopsy has confirmed a man died from multiple gunshot wounds earlier this week and police are treating his death as a homicide.

On Wednesday night, police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 77 Street and 166 Avenue in the Mayliewan neighbourhood at about 8:15 p.m.

Police said Enzo Campoli, 52, was found by officers on a sidewalk in front of a home.

“When officers arrived, they found a middle-aged male lying on the ground and he was injured and he was pronounced at the scene by EMS,” said Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Patrycja Mokrzan.

Homicide detectives are investigating Campoli’s death.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or what led up to it to contact them at 780-423-4567.

