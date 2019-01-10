Police investigate person’s death after responding to reports of a shooting in north Edmonton

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate a suspicious death in north Edmonton on Wednesday night after officers responded to reports of a shooting.

Police were called to an address near 77 Street and 166 Avenue at about 8:15 p.m. They said the person who died was a male but did not indicate if he was an adult.

Police did not reveal where the body was found or if the person was still alive when police got to the scene.

An update will be provided once more information becomes available, police said.