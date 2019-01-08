Charges laid in Edmonton’s 1st homicide of 2019

A man is facing a murder charge after a suspicious death last week was ruled a homicide.

Police were called to the area of 110 Avenue and 124 Street at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday where they found an injured male who was later pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

A suspect was located nearby with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital.

On Tuesday, police said the Medical Examiner determined the 20-year-old was stabbed to death and ruled it a homicide.

Martin Ronald Damien Grey, 32, is facing one count of second-degree murder. Police said Grey knew the victim.

The Edmonton Police Service did not release the name of the victim in the case.

“The EPS has decided not to release the name of the deceased in this investigation for the following reasons: it does not serve an investigative purpose and the EPS has a duty to protect the privacy rights of the victims and their families,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information that may help police with their investigation is asked to call police at 780-423-4567.