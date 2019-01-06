Crime
January 6, 2019 9:06 am
Updated: January 6, 2019 9:13 am

Man dead after a disturbance in north west Edmonton

By Radio Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Edmonton Police are investigating after a disturbance in a north west neighbourhood led to the discovery of a deceased man.

Edmonton Police are investigating following a deadly incident in the Westmount neighbourhood Saturday night.

Police said they were called to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the area of 110 Ave. and 124 St. in Edmonton around 7:30 pm.

Officers said that when they arrived they found a man dead and a male suspect injured in the vicinity.

The injured man was treated for non-life threatening injuries and taken to hospital.

Edmonton Police’s Homicide Section has been called in to investigate.

