Man dead after a disturbance in north west Edmonton
A A
Edmonton Police are investigating following a deadly incident in the Westmount neighbourhood Saturday night.
Police said they were called to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the area of 110 Ave. and 124 St. in Edmonton around 7:30 pm.
Officers said that when they arrived they found a man dead and a male suspect injured in the vicinity.
The injured man was treated for non-life threatening injuries and taken to hospital.
Edmonton Police’s Homicide Section has been called in to investigate.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.