Man dead after a disturbance in north west Edmonton

Edmonton Police are investigating following a deadly incident in the Westmount neighbourhood Saturday night.

Police said they were called to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the area of 110 Ave. and 124 St. in Edmonton around 7:30 pm.

Officers said that when they arrived they found a man dead and a male suspect injured in the vicinity.

The injured man was treated for non-life threatening injuries and taken to hospital.

Edmonton Police’s Homicide Section has been called in to investigate.