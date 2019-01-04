ASIRT says man killed by Edmonton police in Gold Bar was armed with 2 knives

A 26-year-old man shot and killed by police in an east Edmonton neighbourhood Wednesday “emerged from inside with two knives” prior to the deadly confrontation with officers, according to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

“During that confrontation, an ARWEN less-lethal launcher was used, and two members of the EPS (Edmonton Police Service) discharged their service pistols,” the police watchdog said in a news release issued on Friday. “The man was struck by several of the fired rounds, and fell to the ground.

“EMS was contacted and attended to the scene where the man was ultimately pronounced deceased.”

Earlier this week, police said they were called to the Gold Bar neighbourhood to respond to allegations that a 28-year-old woman had been assaulted inside a home over a period of several days. ASIRT, which is now investigating the circumstances surrounding the officers’ use of lethal force, revealed more details about the circumstances surrounding the reason for police being called to the neighbourhood.

“On the same day, at approximately 1:30 p.m., EPS received a domestic violence complaint regarding events that were reported to have occurred over the preceding days and, as a result, entered into an investigation,” the police watchdog said. “Officers attended to the residence in question and determined that the subject of the complaint was no longer present. The complainant in those matters attended hospital, while EPS members sought and obtained warrants for the arrest of the complainant’s 26-year-old partner.

“At approximately 9 p.m., EPS received a report that the man had returned to the residence and had broken inside while only a 13-year-old child was home.”

According to ASIRT, the officers who arrived at the home determined that the suspect and the youth were still inside the home when they got there.

“[They] established a perimeter around the location,” ASIRT said.

“Before EPS members were able to enter the residence, the man emerged from inside with two knives and a confrontation occurred.”

According to ASIRT, two knives were later recovered from outside the home and police were able to confirm they came from inside the home.

Global News has learned the man who was killed is Devlin Kyle Neyando. According to his Facebook account, Neyando is from Fort McPherson, N.W.T but was living in Edmonton.

Court records show Neyando had been previously convicted of assault causing bodily harm. At the time of his death, he has facing two charges of assault with a weapon as well as one charge of assault.

Neyando was the second man killed by police in Edmonton in the span of a week. On Boxing Day, Buck Evans was shot and killed by police in east Edmonton. According to ASIRT, evidence suggests Evans fired a gun during the confrontation. Court documents show Evans had previously been handed a lifetime ban on possessing a gun.

