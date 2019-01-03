Major police presence in Edmonton’s Gold Bar neighbourhood Wednesday night
A major police presence could be seen at an alley in the Edmonton community of Gold Bar late Wednesday night.
A Global News crew at the scene said eight police cruisers and an ambulance were seen by the alley, which was taped off as of 10:45 p.m.
A vehicle in the alley was also taped off as well as a nearby apartment building.
Police have not released details about what prompted the large emergency response in the area of 48 Street and 101A Avenue.
More to come…
