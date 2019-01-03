Major police presence in Edmonton’s Gold Bar neighbourhood Wednesday night

A major police presence could be seen at an alley in the Edmonton community of Gold Bar late Wednesday night.

A Global News crew at the scene said eight police cruisers and an ambulance were seen by the alley, which was taped off as of 10:45 p.m.

A vehicle in the alley was also taped off as well as a nearby apartment building.

Officers also have an apartment building taped off here in Gold Bar. They’re going door to door now speaking with neighbours. #yeg #yegcrime pic.twitter.com/8y1JFltk6N — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) January 3, 2019

Large police presence in Gold Bar. Police focusing on a car surrounded by tape. #yeg #yegcrime pic.twitter.com/PJyMyN2hSR — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) January 3, 2019

Police have not released details about what prompted the large emergency response in the area of 48 Street and 101A Avenue.

More to come…