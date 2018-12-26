Crime
December 26, 2018 6:10 pm
Updated: December 26, 2018 6:24 pm

Heavy police presence in southeast Edmonton after residents report hearing shots

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

Heavy police presence at an incident in Edmonton near 78 Avenue and 71 Street on Dec. 26, 2018.

Leslie Knight, Global News
Several police vehicles and other emergency crews converged on an apartment complex in southeast Edmonton Wednesday.

Police tape could be seen at the entrance to an apartment building near 79 Avenue and 71 Street just after 3 p.m. on Boxing Day.

A number of residents told Global News they heard what sounded like gunshots. A man was seen being loaded into an ambulance and at least one person appeared to be taken into police custody.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said it had been directed to investigate “an Edmonton officer-involved shooting this afternoon that has rested in a death” but could not confirm the address.

Global News has reached out to Edmonton police for comment. This article will be updated when we receive a response.

Edmonton police on scene at an apartment near 79 Avenue and 71 Street on Dec. 26, 2018.

Courtesy: Lillian Palsky
— More to come… 

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team
ASIRT
crime scene edmonton
Edmonton crime
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Possible Shooting
southeast Edmonton

