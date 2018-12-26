Heavy police presence in southeast Edmonton after residents report hearing shots

Several police vehicles and other emergency crews converged on an apartment complex in southeast Edmonton Wednesday.

Police tape could be seen at the entrance to an apartment building near 79 Avenue and 71 Street just after 3 p.m. on Boxing Day.

A number of residents told Global News they heard what sounded like gunshots. A man was seen being loaded into an ambulance and at least one person appeared to be taken into police custody.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said it had been directed to investigate “an Edmonton officer-involved shooting this afternoon that has rested in a death” but could not confirm the address.

Global News has reached out to Edmonton police for comment.

We are investigating an @EdmontonPolice officer-involved shooting fatality that happened earlier today. More details to come. — ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) December 26, 2018

