ASIRT called in to investigate officer-involved shooting in Calgary on Christmas Day

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning in Calgary.

Police said in a news release that officers tried to stop a vehicle, but the driver would not stop and instead drove the wrong way on a northeast roadway.

The vehicle eventually stopped around 2:30 a.m., according to police, but the incident reportedly escalated, leading an officer to fire their service weapon.

Paramedics were called, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate.

As a result of the investigation, McKnight Boulevard was closed between 68 Street and Stoney Trail for a number of hours.