Autopsy shows Edmonton woman killed in ‘domestic violence incident’ was shot to death

Two days after a man was charged with second-degree murder in connection with what police say they believe was a “domestic violence incident” in west Edmonton, police said an autopsy revealed the woman who died was shot to death.

“Autopsy results confirm that the 49-year-old female died as a result of a gunshot wound and the manner of death is homicide,” police said in a news release Wednesday night.

On the morning of Dec. 28, 2018, officers were called to an assault with a weapon at a home in the area of 214 Street and Breckenridge Drive. When they arrived, police said they found an injured woman. She was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

A man “linked to the incident” later turned himself in, according to police, who said the victim and suspect were believed to be known to one another. They also said they believed the incident was a case of domestic violence.

Wen Zhou Zhang, 53, has since been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Police have not released the identity of the victim.

The woman’s death was the city’s 28th homicide of 2018, police said.