Edmonton homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in west end
Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death in the west end.
Officers responded to a report of an assault with a weapon near 214 Street and Breckenridge Drive on Friday morning at about 8:50 a.m.
Roads were closed, and drivers and pedestrians were asked to avoid the area.
At 11:15 a.m., police said the roads were reopened but officers continued to investigate the incident.
At about 11:40 a.m., Edmonton police said homicide detectives were investigating a death that was being treated as suspicious connected to the reported assault.
