Body pulled from trees as RCMP investigation unfolds east of Edmonton
RCMP officers could be seen laying evidence markers in a ditch in Strathcona County on Thursday afternoon and while police did not say what they were investigating, a Global News crew at the scene saw a body pulled from a line of trees planted right beside the road.
Someone with the medical examiner’s office was also called to the acreage and their arrival was seen by a Global News crew.
The scene is located just north of Highway 14 on Range Road 231 outside the large community of Sherwood Park.
Cpl. Laurel Scott told Global News the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating and that they may provide details later Thursday evening.
More to come…
–With files from Global News’ Sarah Kraus
