Body pulled from trees as RCMP investigation unfolds east of Edmonton

RCMP officers could be seen laying evidence markers in a ditch in Strathcona County on Thursday afternoon and while police did not say what they were investigating, a Global News crew at the scene saw a body pulled from a line of trees planted right beside the road.

Someone with the medical examiner’s office was also called to the acreage and their arrival was seen by a Global News crew.

The scene is located just north of Highway 14 on Range Road 231 outside the large community of Sherwood Park.

Cpl. Laurel Scott told Global News the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating and that they may provide details later Thursday evening.

RCMP Major Crimes is investigating a scene just outside of Edmonton. A body was pulled from a wind break along the road. #yeg @GlobalEdmonton https://t.co/j1QNIEnd1V pic.twitter.com/1IuHCzECgr — Eric Beck (@GlobalBeck) November 29, 2018

Major crimes is here investigating. RCMP haven’t said much else yet but we are expecting more information soon. #yeg #yegcrime #ShPk pic.twitter.com/BuewFrHff3 — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) November 29, 2018

–With files from Global News’ Sarah Kraus