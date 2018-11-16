1 year after murder warrant issued for northern Alberta man, RCMP seek tips to find him, missing woman

Almost a year to the day after the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit obtained a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a Lac La Biche, Alta., man wanted in connection with a 26-year-old man’s death, police have issued a new plea to the public for information that may lead to his arrest.

Lloyd Wesley Boudreau, 23, is wanted for the first-degree murder of Michael Matthew Mountain, also of Lac La Biche.

“While several tips have been received and each tip is followed up on, Boudreau has still not been located and arrested by the RCMP,” police said. “As well, Mandi Leigh Boucher, (now 26) of the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, was reported missing to the Boyle RCMP detachment and she remains missing.”

Police officers were called to reports of shots being fired at a home in Lac La Biche at about 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2017.

The RCMP said officers arrived at a house on 102 Avenue to find Mountain, who had been shot. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Boucher was reported missing on the same day that Mountain’s body was discovered. Police said she is known to Boudreau and may be with him.

In November 2017, police said they had received tips from people who believed they had seen Boudreau and Boucher in Lac La Biche, St. Paul, Boyle and Edmonton.

At the time, police warned the public that Boudreau was considered to be armed and dangerous and that he should not be approached.

In June, Boucher’s family told Global News that they believe she was taken against her will and pleaded for any information on her whereabouts.

“We need you back. We need our lives back,” said Brittany Boucher, Mandi’s older sister. “The kids ask about you constantly. While I choke back tears, I’m honest and tell them you’re still lost.”

Brittany Boucher said Mandi has a son and that her sister and Boudreau were in a relationship.

Boudreau is five-foot-six and about 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes as well as tattoos on his neck and on the right side of his face.

Boucher is five-foot-one and 150 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Lac La Biche RCMP detachment. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

–With files from Global News’ Julia Wong and Karen Bartko and from 630 CHED’s Kirby Bourne.