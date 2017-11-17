Lac La Biche RCMP believe homicide suspect and missing woman may be together

RCMP in northern Alberta believe a missing woman and man wanted for murder may be together after sightings across the province, including in Edmonton.

Lloyd Wesley Boudreau, 22, of Lac La Biche, Alta. is wanted in connection with the first-degree murder of 26-year-old Michael Matthew Mountain on Oct. 28. An arrest warrant for Boudreau was issued earlier this month.

In a release issued on Friday, RCMP said missing woman Mandi Leigh Boucher of the Buffalo Lake Metis Settlement and Boudreau know each other, and it’s believed they’re together.

Police have received tips that the two have been seen together in Lac La Biche, St. Paul and in Edmonton.

Boucher was reported missing the same day Mountain’s body was found in Lac La Biche.

RCMP believes that Boudreau may be armed and dangerous and is cautioning the public to not approach him and call police immediately.

Boudreau is described about 5’6” tall and weighing about 188 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes with tattoos on his neck and the right side of his face. Among the tattoos are a bullet in front of his right ear and a star behind the lobe.

Boucher is described as about 5’1” and weighing about 150 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about the two is asked to call the Lac La Biche RCMP department at 780-623-4380 or Crime Stoppers.

Police responded to a home in Lac La Biche on Oct. 28 after shots were reported in the community. Officers arrived at the home on 102 Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. where Mountain had been shot. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.