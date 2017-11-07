Crime
November 7, 2017 2:01 pm

Arrest warrant issued, 1st-degree murder charge laid in Lac La Biche death

By Online Journalist  Global News

Lloyd Wesley Boudreau, 22, of Lac La Biche, Alta., is wanted for first degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Michael Mountain.

Supplied by RCMP
A A

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Lac La Biche man who is accused of killing a fellow resident of the northern Alberta community.

READ MORE: Man killed in northern Alberta shooting

RCMP were called around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 to reports of shots being fired at a home in the community.

Officers arrived at the house on 102 Avenue to find 26-year-old Michael Mountain had been shot. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A home at 10408 102 Ave. in Lac La Biche, Alta., where a Michael Mountain was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Oct. 28, 2017.

Google Streetview

On Tuesday, police said 22-year-old Lloyd Wesley Boudreau has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mountain.

A warrant was issued for his arrest. Police said they did not know where Boudreau is, but said he is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Lloyd Wesley Boudreau, 22, of Lac La Biche, Alta., is wanted for first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Michael Mountain.

Supplied by RCMP

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact the Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-623-4380 or their local police service.

Boudreau is described as a Metis man, about 188 pounds and 5’6″ tall. He has black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his neck and right side of his face. Among the tattoos are a bullet in front of his right ear and a star behind the lobe.

Lloyd Wesley Boudreau, 22, of Lac La Biche, Alta., is wanted for first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Michael Mountain.

Supplied by RCMP

Mounties said the RCMP Major Crimes Unit Major Crimes North, Lac La Biche and Boyle RCMP detachments, Lloydminster Forensic Identification Section and K Division Special Tactical Operations (STO) would be conducting three simultaneous searches for evidence on Tuesday.

They said the scheduled searches are part of ongoing efforts to locate additional evidence — not for the arrest of Boudreau — and do not pose a risk to public safety.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
First Degree Murder
Homicide
Lac La Biche
Lac La Biche crime
Lac La Biche death
Lac La Biche murder
Lac La Biche RCMP
Lloyd Boudreau
Lloyd Wesley Boudreau
Michael Mountain
Michael Mountain death
RCMP
Rural Crime

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News