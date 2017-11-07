Arrest warrant issued, 1st-degree murder charge laid in Lac La Biche death

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Lac La Biche man who is accused of killing a fellow resident of the northern Alberta community.

RCMP were called around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 to reports of shots being fired at a home in the community.

Officers arrived at the house on 102 Avenue to find 26-year-old Michael Mountain had been shot. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, police said 22-year-old Lloyd Wesley Boudreau has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mountain.

A warrant was issued for his arrest. Police said they did not know where Boudreau is, but said he is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact the Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-623-4380 or their local police service.

Boudreau is described as a Metis man, about 188 pounds and 5’6″ tall. He has black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his neck and right side of his face. Among the tattoos are a bullet in front of his right ear and a star behind the lobe.

Mounties said the RCMP Major Crimes Unit Major Crimes North, Lac La Biche and Boyle RCMP detachments, Lloydminster Forensic Identification Section and K Division Special Tactical Operations (STO) would be conducting three simultaneous searches for evidence on Tuesday.

They said the scheduled searches are part of ongoing efforts to locate additional evidence — not for the arrest of Boudreau — and do not pose a risk to public safety.