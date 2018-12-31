2nd-degree murder charge laid in west Edmonton ‘domestic violence incident’

A man has been charged following the death of a woman in west Edmonton last week in what police have called a “domestic violence incident.”

Wen Zhou Zhang, 53, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

On Friday, police said officers were called to a home near 214 Street and Breckenridge Drive at about 8:50 a.m. after receiving a report of an assault with a weapon.

READ MORE: Man turns himself in after woman’s death in what Edmonton police suspect to be ‘domestic violence incident’

Police said when officers arrived, they found an injured 49-year-old woman who later died at the scene.

“A 53-year-old male believed to be involved in this incident turned himself in to police at approximately 10:15 a.m. this morning,” police said in a news release Friday afternoon.

“Officers are not looking for any additional suspects.”

Police said they believe the man and woman knew each other and that the death is believed to have been a “domestic violence incident.”

READ MORE: Report suggests Edmonton homicide rate among Canada’s highest

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday to confirm the cause of death, but detectives have already determined the death was a homicide.

Edmonton police said it was the city’s 28th homicide of 2018.