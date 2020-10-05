Youth charged with second-degree murder in 13-year-old girl’s northeast Edmonton death

Send this page to someone via email

A female youth has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl on Friday night.

Just after 11 p.m., police were called to the area of 75 Street and Mount Lawn Road in the Eastwood neighbourhood for a report of an assault. The area is located just a few blocks north of the old Coliseum arena.

Officers arrived and found a female youth with serious injuries. The girl was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

On Monday afternoon, the Edmonton Police Service announced a female youth has been charged with second-degree murder in the 13-year-old’s death.

As per the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the accused cannot be named because she is underage. Her age was also not provided by the EPS on Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information on the assault or what might have led to it to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.