Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Youth charged with second-degree murder in 13-year-old girl’s northeast Edmonton death

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 4:40 pm
Edmonton police are investigating after a teenage girl died following an assault in the city's northeast on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
Edmonton police are investigating after a teenage girl died following an assault in the city's northeast on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Eric Beck / Global News

A female youth has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl on Friday night.

Just after 11 p.m., police were called to the area of 75 Street and Mount Lawn Road in the Eastwood neighbourhood for a report of an assault. The area is located just a few blocks north of the old Coliseum arena.

Officers arrived and found a female youth with serious injuries. The girl was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics where she was pronounced dead.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police investigating after teenage girl killed in northeast Edmonton assault

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

On Monday afternoon, the Edmonton Police Service announced a female youth has been charged with second-degree murder in the 13-year-old’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

As per the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the accused cannot be named because she is underage. Her age was also not provided by the EPS on Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information on the assault or what might have led to it to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton crimeSecond Degree MurderEdmonton homicideEastwoodNorth Edmonton assaultyouth homicide13-year-old girl assaulted13-year-old girl death13-year-old girl homicideEastwood assaultEdmonton homicide 2020Northeast Edmonton homicide
Flyers
More weekly flyers