Man guilty of 2nd-degree murder in 17-year-old girl’s west Edmonton death

A man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of a 17-year-old girl in west Edmonton nearly three years ago.

Joseph Sinclair, who was 20 years old when he was charged in November 2015, was found guilty on Thursday.

Sinclair was charged in the 2015 death of 17-year-old Leona Neapetung-Stevens. The teen was found dead at a west Edmonton townhome on Oct. 31, 2015.

An autopsy revealed she died of stab wounds.

Sinclair was charged with second-degree murder just days after Neapetung-Stevens’ death.

Sinclair’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 23.