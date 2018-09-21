Crime
September 21, 2018 6:22 pm

Man guilty of 2nd-degree murder in 17-year-old girl’s west Edmonton death

By Online Supervisor  Global News

The body of Leona Neapetung-Stevens, 17, was found in a west Edmonton townhome on Oct. 31, 2015.

Credit: Facebook
A A

A man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of a 17-year-old girl in west Edmonton nearly three years ago.

Joseph Sinclair, who was 20 years old when he was charged in November 2015, was found guilty on Thursday.

READ MORE: Murder charges laid after 17-year-old killed in west Edmonton

Sinclair was charged in the 2015 death of 17-year-old Leona Neapetung-Stevens. The teen was found dead at a west Edmonton townhome on Oct. 31, 2015.

Terra-Losa-death

Edmonton police investigating the suspicious death of a teenage girl at a townhouse complex near 96th Avenue and 176th Street in the Terra Losa neighbourhood. October 31, 2015.

Photo provided by Joseph Alexandrovitch
Terra-Losa-Streck4

Edmonton police investigating the suspicious death of a teenage girl at a townhouse complex near 96th Avenue and 176th Street in the Terra Losa neighbourhood. October 31, 2015.

Aaron Streck, Global News
Terra-Losa-Streck3

Edmonton police investigating the suspicious death of a teenage girl at a townhouse complex near 96th Avenue and 176th Street in the Terra Losa neighbourhood. October 31, 2015.

Aaron Streck, Global News
Terra-Losa-Streck2

Edmonton police investigating the suspicious death of a teenage girl at a townhouse complex near 96th Avenue and 176th Street in the Terra Losa neighbourhood. October 31, 2015.

Aaron Streck, Global News
Terra-Losa-Streck1

Edmonton police investigating the suspicious death of a teenage girl at a townhouse complex near 96th Avenue and 176th Street in the Terra Losa neighbourhood. October 31, 2015.

Aaron Streck, Global News

An autopsy revealed she died of stab wounds.

READ MORE: Suspicious death of teenage girl in west Edmonton

Sinclair was charged with second-degree murder just days after Neapetung-Stevens’ death.

Sinclair’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 23.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton 2015 homicide
Edmonton crime
Edmonton homicide
Edmonton police
Fatal Halloween stabbing
fatal stabbing
Joseph Sinclair
Leona Neapetung-Stevens
Leona Neapetung-Stevens death
Leona Neapetung-Stevens stabbing
Second Degree Murder
West Edmonton homicide

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News