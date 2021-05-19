North Edmonton death autopsy results inconclusive, require toxicology tests

Send this page to someone via email

Further tests are needed to determine how a woman or girl died in north Edmonton this past weekend.

Officers responded to a residence near 129 Street and 128 Avenue at about 10:50 a.m. Saturday. Police said they were deployed after someone reported a body at the home.

The Edmonton Police Service homicide section was also called to investigate the death.

In a news release issued Monday, police would not say how old the person was but said they were female.

Police deemed the death suspicious and an autopsy was conducted on Wednesday.

In an update after it was complete, police said the cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results and at this time, but that the autopsy revealed no indication of foul play.

