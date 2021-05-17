Menu

Crime

Homicide investigators looking into person’s death in north Edmonton this weekend

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 7:29 pm
EPS, Edmonton Police Service View image in full screen
Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Global News

The Edmonton Police Service says its homicide section is investigating after someone was found dead in a home on the city’s north side this weekend.

Officers responded to a residence in the area of 129 Street and 128 Avenue at about 10:50 a.m. on Saturday. Police said they were deployed there after someone reported a body at the home.

In a news release issued Monday, police would not say how old the person who died was but said they were female.

Police have deemed the death suspicious. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Advertisement
