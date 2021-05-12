Menu

Crime

Edmonton police investigating suspicious death in city’s core

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 8:37 pm
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the city's core, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the city's core, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Global News

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near downtown Wednesday.

Edmonton police said officers responded to a report of a man’s body being located in the area of 93 Street and 105 Avenue at around 12 p.m.

READ MORE: Edmonton police lay murder charge in death of 18-year-old man in north end

Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the city’s core, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the city’s core, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Global News

Police said the death is being treated as suspicious and the homicide section is investigating, but no other details have been released about the investigation or the victim.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Edmonton autopsy determines man’s death was homicide

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

Click to play video: 'Billie Johnson’s sisters glad the Edmonton homicide victim has been found' Billie Johnson’s sisters glad the Edmonton homicide victim has been found
Billie Johnson’s sisters glad the Edmonton homicide victim has been found – Apr 23, 2021
