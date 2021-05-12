Edmonton police investigating suspicious death in city’s core

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near downtown Wednesday.
Edmonton police said officers responded to a report of a man’s body being located in the area of 93 Street and 105 Avenue at around 12 p.m.
Police said the death is being treated as suspicious and the homicide section is investigating, but no other details have been released about the investigation or the victim.
An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.
