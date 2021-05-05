Edmonton autopsy determines man’s death was homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton medical examiner has determined a man who died in late April was the victim of a homicide.

At around 4:30 a.m. on April 25, police were called to 94 Street and 111 Avenue after receiving an assault complaint. A motorist also called 911 to report a man was lying in the middle of the road on 111 Avenue, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man in critical condition. Paramedics treated the man and took him to hospital, where he died later that day.

The victim has been identified as Darren Kraeleman.

The medical examiner said Kraeleman died from injuries he suffered after being stabbed.

Police did not say if a suspect or suspects have emerged as a result of their investigation so far.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.

