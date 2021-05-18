Edmonton police investigate homicide at west end apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide detectives on Tuesday morning were still at the scene of a suspicious death in Edmonton’s west end Monday night.

Police said a man was found dead at an apartment complex at 177 Street and 81 Avenue around 9 p.m.

Another man was arrested in the West Edmonton Mall Transit Centre. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects.

Edmonton police did not release the age of the victim.

There have been several other suspicious deaths in Edmonton over the past few days.

On Saturday, officials were called to a home near 129 Street and 128 Avenue where a woman was found dead.

Edmonton police also said a man’s body was found on the north end of the city at 142 Avenue and 80 Street on early Sunday morning.