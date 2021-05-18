Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police investigate homicide at west end apartment

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 9:36 am
Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death at 177 Street and 81 Avenue.
Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death at 177 Street and 81 Avenue. Global News

Homicide detectives on Tuesday morning were still at the scene of a suspicious death in Edmonton’s west end Monday night.

Police said a man was found dead at an apartment complex at 177 Street and 81 Avenue around 9 p.m.

Another man was arrested in the West Edmonton Mall Transit Centre. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects.

Edmonton police investigate homicide at west end apartment - image
Global News

Edmonton police did not release the age of the victim.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Homicide investigators looking into person’s death in north Edmonton this weekend

There have been several other suspicious deaths in Edmonton over the past few days.

On Saturday, officials were called to a home near 129 Street and 128 Avenue where a woman was found dead.

Edmonton police also said a man’s body was found on the north end of the city at 142 Avenue and 80 Street on early Sunday morning.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagedmonton police service tagEdmonton police tagEdmonton crime tagEdmonton homicide tagEdmonton Suspicious Death tagWest Edmonton crime tagEdmonton Police Homicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers