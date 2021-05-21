Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - California wildfires threaten Santa Barbara homes, workplaces

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with west Edmonton stabbing

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 7:05 pm
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death after a man was found dead at an apartment complex in the area of 177 Street and 81 Avenue Monday, May 17, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death after a man was found dead at an apartment complex in the area of 177 Street and 81 Avenue Monday, May 17, 2021. Global News

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a deadly stabbing in west Edmonton earlier this week.

At about 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police were called to a multi-unit residence in the area of 177 Street and 81 Avenue.

READ MORE: Edmonton police investigate suspicious death at west end apartment 

Police said when officers arrived, they found the body of a 56-year-old man who has since been identified as Robert Williams.

Trending Stories

In a news release issued Friday, police said an autopsy determined Williams died of a stab wound and that he was a victim of homicide.

READ MORE: No major theme or reason behind recent spike in Edmonton homicide investigations

Cole Anderson has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Williams’ death.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not provide further details about the case on Friday but said investigators believe the victim and the accused knew one another.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagedmonton police service tagEdmonton police tagEPS tagEdmonton crime tagEdmonton homicide tagfatal stabbing tagEdmonton homicides tagEdmonton Stabbing tagdeadly stabbing tagWest Edmonton stabbing tagrobert williams tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers