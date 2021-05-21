Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with west Edmonton stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a deadly stabbing in west Edmonton earlier this week.

At about 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police were called to a multi-unit residence in the area of 177 Street and 81 Avenue.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the body of a 56-year-old man who has since been identified as Robert Williams.

In a news release issued Friday, police said an autopsy determined Williams died of a stab wound and that he was a victim of homicide.

Cole Anderson has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Williams’ death.

Police did not provide further details about the case on Friday but said investigators believe the victim and the accused knew one another.