Man dies after shooting in downtown Edmonton, homicide unit investigating

The Edmonton Police Service’s Homicide Section is investigating the death of a man after a shooting downtown on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

In the morning, at around 9:35 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a “multi-unit residence in the area of 109 Avenue and 97 Street,” EPS said in a news release Friday.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital with serious, but what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. However, his condition deteriorated and he died in hospital later Wednesday night.

An autopsy determined that Deng Malith Deng, 32, died from a gunshot wound and the manner of death is homicide, EPS said.

No arrests have been made at this time, a police spokesperson told Global News early Friday afternoon.

However, based on the information investigators have, police do not feel there is a concern for public safety.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.