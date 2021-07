Send this page to someone via email

Just before noon on July 17, Cross Lake RCMP responded to a report of a male requiring medical attention.

Officers located a 30-year-old male and transported him to the nursing station, where he later died from his injuries.

RCMP have arrested a 30-year-old female from Cross Lake in connection with the homicide.

A investigation is underway by the Cross Lake RCMP along with RCMP Major Crime Services.

