Crime

Edmonton homicide detectives investigate ‘suspicious death’ of 21-year-old man

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted August 7, 2021 12:33 am
An Edmonton police vehicle. View image in full screen
An Edmonton police vehicle. File/Global News

Police are asking the public for tips as homicide detectives investigate the death of a 21-year-old man in Edmonton last week.

In a news release issued Friday night, police said they considered Ezekiel Bigstone’s death suspicious after receiving the results of an autopsy completed Thursday.

Police said “autopsy results are still pending regarding the cause of death.”

Staff at a hospital notified police of Bigstone’s death at about 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, according to police.

“It was reported to police that the male had been located by hospital staff in medical distress at a transit stop in the university area and died in hospital shortly thereafter,” police said.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about Bigstone’s whereabouts in the weeks prior to his death to contact them by calling 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

