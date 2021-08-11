SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario isolation, school dismissal rules now depend on COVID-19 vaccination status

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2021 1:29 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: TDSB offers a look at new HEPA filters' COVID-19: TDSB offers a look at new HEPA filters
With just a few weeks to go before students head back to school, Canada’s largest school board is showing just how it plans to keep kids safe. As Caryn Lieberman reports, ventilation is the focus to help curb the spread of COVID-19 indoors.

Fully vaccinated Ontarians considered close contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 won’t have to isolate unless they develop symptoms or are directed to do so by public health.

The new rule is part of updated provincial guidance issued today on managing virus outbreaks, including in schools.

In its school-specific guidance, the province says fully immunized high-risk contacts of positive or likely COVID-19 cases don’t have to isolate or be dismissed from classes unless they have symptoms.

Read more: Toronto District School Board reveals ventilation system upgrade ahead of return to school

Vaccinated individuals with symptoms who receive a negative COVID-19 test result can return to school if their symptoms improve over 24 hours, or after 48 hours if they had gastrointestinal symptoms.

Unvaccinated, high-risk contacts of positive or likely cases need to isolate for 10 days and it’s recommended that they take a COVID-19 test seven days into their isolation.

The province says household members of those who are close contacts of positive cases have to abide by similar rules.

