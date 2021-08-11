Ontario reports 324 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 324 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 553,449.

According to Wednesday’s report, 72 cases were recorded in Toronto, 41 in Hamilton, 31 in York Region, 30 in Peel Region, 22 in Windsor-Essex, 23 in Waterloo, 17 in Halton Region and 14 in Durham.

All other local public health units reported 10 or fewer new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province increased to 9,412 as three more deaths were recorded.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 2611.

The government said over 24,772 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 8,233 tests awaiting results.

Test positivity for Wednesday was 1.7 per cent, the same as Tuesday.

There are currently 108 patients with COVID-19 in general hospital wards, 32 of which are unvaccinated, 37 are partially vaccinated and six are fully vaccinated. There are 108 people in intensive care units and 70 of those ICU patients are on ventilators.

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, 48,307 vaccines (10,797 for a first shot and 37,510 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 9.4 million people fully immunized with two doses which is 72.23 per cent of the eligible (12+) population. First dose coverage stands at 81.14 per cent.

Meanwhile, 541,426 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is up by 204 from the previous day.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (now named by WHO as “Alpha” and was first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (now named by WHO as “Beta” and was first detected in South Africa), P.1 (now named by WHO as “Gamma” and was first detected in Brazil), and B.1.617.2 (now named by WHO as “Delta” and was first detected in India).

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC: 145,632 variant cases, which is up by 38 since the previous day,

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC: 1,493 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC: 5,177 variant cases, which is up by three since the previous day.

“Delta” B.1.617.2 VOC: 5,725 variant cases, which is up by 325 since the previous day.