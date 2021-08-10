Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 10 2021 6:11pm
02:30

Ontario government shuts down idea of vaccine mandate amid growing calls

Ontario’s top doctor believes more people will eventually get a COVID-19 vaccine without a mandate once they see cases rise in September. Kamil Karamali reports.

Advertisement

Video Home