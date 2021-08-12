SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Southwestern Ontario health-care network mandates vaccines for staff

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 10:39 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario government shuts down idea of vaccine mandate amid growing calls' Ontario government shuts down idea of vaccine mandate amid growing calls
Ontario’s top doctor believes more people will eventually get a COVID-19 vaccine without a mandate once they see cases rise in September. Kamil Karamali reports.

A health-care organization that operates four hospitals in southwestern Ontario has mandated that all staff, physicians and midwives be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

At its meeting on Aug. 5, the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance board of directors voted to implement mandatory vaccinations.

Read more: Ontario emphasizes watching COVID-19 hospitalizations over case counts

“The board of directors’ primary accountability is the safety of those receiving and providing care at our four hospital sites,” said board chair Ron Lavoie.

“As one of the largest employers in Huron and Perth counties, we also feel it is important to reinforce how essential vaccines are to all of us.”

The health-care network is made up of four hospitals — Clinton Public Hospital, St. Marys Memorial Hospital, Seaforth Community Hospital and Stratford General hospital — and has over 1,100 staff along with 500 volunteers.

Currently, 88 per cent of staff, 93 per cent of physicians and 89 per cent of midwives have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with 83 per cent, 92 per cent and 81 per cent, respectively, having received two doses.

Onsite volunteers will also be required to be fully vaccinated when volunteer programs are reintroduced.

The organization said all unvaccinated members are now required to submit signed confirmation of their current intention to decline to be vaccinated.

Everyone who is not vaccinated will have to participate in mandatory COVID-19 education and undergo regular testing prior to scheduled shifts.

“With the Delta variant becoming more prevalent, and the possibility of a fourth wave, we feel all responsible strategies need to be introduced to increase vaccine rates,” said president and CEO Andrew Williams.

“Our team has had first-hand experience of the devastating impact of COVID-19 on patients, families and communities. We all know that the best way to minimize these impacts into the future is to focus on increasing vaccine rates along with following all infection prevention and control and public health measures.”

Click to play video: 'Growing debate over mandating COVID-19 vaccines in Canada' Growing debate over mandating COVID-19 vaccines in Canada
Growing debate over mandating COVID-19 vaccines in Canada

The Ontario government has been facing growing calls to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for health-care workers across the province.

Read more: Ontario long-term care homes association calls for mandatory vaccines for all health-care workers

Health Minister Christine Elliott held the line Tuesday on her government’s staunch opposition to mandatory vaccinations for health-care workers.

“There’s a mixture of views on that particular subject and we are not mandating vaccines for anyone, although we strongly encourage people to take the vaccine,” she said after an announcement in Collingwood, Ont.

— with files from The Canadian Press

