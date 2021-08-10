SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario long-term care homes association calls for mandatory vaccines for all health-care workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2021 11:21 am
Click to play video: 'Debate continues over possibility of mandatory vaccines' Debate continues over possibility of mandatory vaccines
WATCH ABOVE: Ottawa's Carleton University has joined the list of post-secondary institutions that have made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for a large part of its on-campus life. As Brittany Rosen reports, the polarizing debate around whether vaccines should be mandatory or not remains ongoing.

TORONTO — Ontario long-term care homes are asking the province to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for their staff as well as health-care workers in all settings.

The Ontario Long-Term Care Association says making vaccines mandatory provincewide would both protect residents and ensure facilities don’t lose their staff to other health-care facilities.

The province requires staff in long-term care homes to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status, and those who are unvaccinated for non-medical reasons have to undergo education about the importance of immunization.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario business groups call for COVID-19 vaccine certificate system to avoid lockdown

But Premier Doug Ford has refused to mandate vaccines in any setting.

He has spoken in support of a Toronto hospital network’s policy that unvaccinated staff — and those won’t disclose their vaccination status — have to take a COVID-19 test before coming to work.

Story continues below advertisement

The long-term care association’s call to make vaccines mandatory for health workers echoes recommendations from the Ontario Medical Association and the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Ontario tagOntario COVID tagOntario Long-Term Care tagOntario long-term care homes tagcovid ontario tagCOVID-19 vaccines Ontario tagCOVID-19 Ontario vaccines tagOntario Long Term Care Association tagmandatory COVID-19 vaccines tagMandatory COVID-19 vaccines Ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers