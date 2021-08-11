COVID-19: SkyJack closes its mass vaccination clinic in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

SkyJack and parent company Linamar Corp are wrapping up their COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic in the north end of Guelph.

The site, which is scheduled to close on Wednesday, was one of three mass vaccination clinics that opened in the city in March of this year.

At least 56,000 vaccines were administered there during the roughly five months that it was open, SkyJack said in a news release.

“We’re very happy with how the clinic ran from start to finish,” said Skyjack president, Ken McDougall.

“Our Linamar and Skyjack teams, volunteers, and public health staff did exceptional jobs transforming the Skyjack Customer Access Centre into a vaccination clinic. In a short period of time, they ensured a smooth operation to immunize our community. We’re proud to have been part of such an important and historic initiative.”

SkyJack thanked the local health unit, the City of Guelph, its partners and volunteers who assisted with the clinic.

“The community has been extremely thankful for the clinic,” said John Pham, senior program manager at Linamar who led the vaccination project.

“Volunteers came to me almost every day with eyes lit up to share positive feedback from patients and to express how much they appreciate being part of such a titanic effort to keep Canadians healthy.”

The other clinics were located at the University of Guelph and the West End Recreation Centre. The university’s clinic closed last week and West End is scheduled to close next week.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said it will continue to offer smaller clinics in the city and surrounding area.

More than 82 per cent of residents 12 years and older have received at least one dose, and more than 74 per cent are fully vaccinated in the region.

“As the clinic at Linamar/Skyjack comes to a close, I want to extend my most sincere thanks on behalf of WDG Public Health and the whole of our region,” said medical officer of health, Dr. Nicola Mercer.

“From the leadership team to the front line, Linamar has been a leader and true partner in fighting this pandemic. Without them, the success of our local vaccination program would not have been possible.”

Linamar said it has also published a playbook on its website that contains information and best practices to help other businesses start their own vaccine clinics.

