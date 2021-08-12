Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 12 2021 6:09pm
02:51

COVID-19: Ontario doctors call for school staff to be vaccinated

As the number of covid cases in Ontario rises, a new call from doctors in the province to take a major step to ensure children are safe when they return to school. Caryn Lieberman explains.

