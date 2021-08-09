B.C. wildfire evacuee with animals struggling to cover surprise pet charge at motel

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. wildfire evacuee who checked into a motel with her pets said she’s upset to learn she’s facing a pet charge not covered by the emergency services voucher.

The White Rock Lake wildfire caused Pauline Van Koll to flee her home in Parker’s Cove, near Vernon, with her cat and dog at the beginning of August.

Van Koll went to the Days Inn in Vernon because it accepted pets.

However, she said she wasn’t told at check-in that her voucher wouldn’t cover the pet fee, which is approximately $35 per day for two animals.

That adds up over time, she said.

“When we brought the voucher to (the front desk), he said we owed him money,” Van Koll said. “At that point, they wanted their money right then and now.”

“We’re on an old age pension,” she said. “And just a day or two before the fire evacuation, we spent it on groceries and necessities.”

Van Koll said she went back to emergency support services, but they said they wouldn’t cover it.

“What are you supposed to do? Live in the car with the pets?” she said. “We didn’t ask to come here. I’d rather be at home.”

Van Koll said she thinks the hotel should have some compassion for what everybody is going through.

“These animals are under stress too,” she said.

In an email, the province said evacuees requiring additional support should raise these concerns during their needs assessment with an emergency support services volunteer, as help is provided on a case-by-case basis.

It also said there may be special services like first aid, child minding, pet care and transportation available, but did not address the specific situation.

The Days Inn confirmed the pet fee was approximately $35 for two animals, but did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

In the meantime, Van Koll is hoping the Red Cross will be able to offset some of the costs.

