Monday update: No significant growth of White Rock Lake fire

The BC Wildfire Service says the White Rock Lake wildfire has mostly stalled, with only moderate growth in active areas on the north, northeast and southeast flanks.

The blaze is burning between Kamloops and west of Vernon.

Where the flames are close to properties on the east flank in the Westside Road area, crews and structure protection personnel will continue to use water and hand ignitions to tie in lines and secure the perimeter of the fire on Monday, according to fire officials.

Crews on the northern flank of the fire are working on a guard along the west and east perimeter of that part of the fire north of Highway 97.

“Two unit crews are working on either side of the northern tip of the fire to prevent further spread northeast towards Paxton Valley and further,” BC Wildfire Service said in a website update.

Along the southern flank of the fire, crews are hoping to carry out a small-scale ignition to support a containment line being built.

BC Wildfire Service says 138 structure protection personnel, 16 helicopters, 53 pieces of heavy equipment and more than 160 wildland firefighters are assigned to the White Rock Lake fire.

On Sunday, officials reported mostly rank one and two fire behaviour, which ranges from a smouldering ground fire to a surface fire with open flame and a slow rate of spread. However, there was more active rank three fire behaviour noted on the southeast and northeast flanks of the fire, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The blaze, which has now been burning for nearly four weeks, is still estimated at approximately 55,700 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service is forecasting gusting winds to start on Tuesday and build into Wednesday, as well as rising temperatures that are expected to hit the mid-30s by Friday.

Thousands of people remain out of their homes because of the flames, and others must be ready to flee at a moment’s notice.

The cause of the White Rock Lake fire is still under investigation.