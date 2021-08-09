White Rock Lake wildfire prompts evacuation of some patients at Vernon hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health said the intensive care unit and patients with complex needs are being proactively relocated from Vernon Jubilee Hospital because of the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The health authority said their families will be notified directly.

Interior Health is also preparing for the potential relocation of care home residents and community health clients in the Vernon and Armstrong areas.

“Planning is underway as a precaution and no community-based relocations have been required at this time,” the health authority said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital remains open.

Interior Health said it will ensure separate arrangements are made for anyone with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 to protect the public from potential exposure.