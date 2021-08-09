SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

White Rock Lake wildfire prompts evacuation of some patients at Vernon hospital

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 2:40 pm
Some patients at Vernon Jubilee Hospital with complex needs are being evacuated because of the White Rock Lake wildfire. View image in full screen
Some patients at Vernon Jubilee Hospital with complex needs are being evacuated because of the White Rock Lake wildfire. Megan Turcato / Global News

Interior Health said the intensive care unit and patients with complex needs are being proactively relocated from Vernon Jubilee Hospital because of the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The health authority said their families will be notified directly.

Read more: Monday update — No significant growth of White Rock Lake fire

Interior Health is also preparing for the potential relocation of care home residents and community health clients in the Vernon and Armstrong areas.

“Planning is underway as a precaution and no community-based relocations have been required at this time,” the health authority said in a news release.

Read more: Some evacuation orders, alerts lifted as B.C. wildfire crews get assist from cooler weather

Story continues below advertisement

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital remains open.

Interior Health said it will ensure separate arrangements are made for anyone with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 to protect the public from potential exposure.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagVernon tagWildfire tagBC Wildfire tagEvacuation tagInterior Health tagICU tagVernon Jubilee Hospital tagevacuate patients tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers